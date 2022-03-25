MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.62.
MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAV Beauty Brands (MAVBF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.