MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.