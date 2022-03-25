Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $11.35 on Friday, hitting $1,002.57. 770,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $890.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 204.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

