Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. 52,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.94.

