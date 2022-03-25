Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000.
Shares of NYSE:OCA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.01.
Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnichannel Acquisition (OCA)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.