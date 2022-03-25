WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Update

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WRIT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 52,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,993. WRIT Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

