Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.33.
APR.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.70. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$15.09.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.