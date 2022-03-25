Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ: SCHN) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

3/16/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

3/10/2022 – Schnitzer Steel Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. 10,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

