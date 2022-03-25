Pallapay (PALLA) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $409,281.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.38 or 0.06976643 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,212.15 or 0.99778330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042402 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

