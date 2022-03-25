Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

