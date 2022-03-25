Raymond James Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.51.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.