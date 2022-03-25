NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

NVA traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.66. 843,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,252. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.23.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

