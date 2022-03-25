PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. CIBC raised their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

