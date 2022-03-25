TeraGo (TSE:TGO) PT Lowered to C$7.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TeraGo stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.51. 7,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. TeraGo has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. The company has a market cap of C$108.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

