Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

