Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Increases By 7,953.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 7,953.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

RCRUY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 283,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Recruit has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

