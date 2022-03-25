Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.74

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.74 and traded as high as C$19.60. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 4,890 shares changing hands.

ADN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a market cap of C$329.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

