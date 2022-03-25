Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.27

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.27 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.26). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.26), with a volume of 423,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Lookers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The company has a market capitalization of £378.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.66.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.