Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 702,016 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $125.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

