BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.78

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $13.94. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 170,937 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

