Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $$11.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.16.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

