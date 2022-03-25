Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $$11.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.16.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)
