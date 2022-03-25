Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Declines By 97.1%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

BWAGF stock remained flat at $$53.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWAGF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

