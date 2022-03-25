Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVDA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,497,445. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.