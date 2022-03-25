Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 184,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.