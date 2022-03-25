Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,836. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.66 million, a PE ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 over the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

