Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $135.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,406. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.