Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. 641,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,539,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $360.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

