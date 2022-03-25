Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.26. 883,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.