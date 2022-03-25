J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. 104,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,259. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

