J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

