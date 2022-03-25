62,454 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after buying an additional 470,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after buying an additional 511,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after buying an additional 1,044,690 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

