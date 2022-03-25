Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) recently:

3/22/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

3/17/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

3/9/2022 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,842. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 413,273 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

