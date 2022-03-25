J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 104,181 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,181 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $137.63 and a 12 month high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

