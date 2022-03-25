J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average is $251.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

