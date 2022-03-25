J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.29. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

