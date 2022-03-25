PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $616,938.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001322 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,393,985 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

