Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Camtek posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,394. Camtek has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $14,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

