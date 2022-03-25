Chromia (CHR) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Chromia (CHR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Chromia has a market cap of $252.77 million and approximately $52.55 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

