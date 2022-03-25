Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

XRAY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. 7,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

