Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.56. 348,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,370,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

