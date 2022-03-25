Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.62

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.62 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 339600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNE. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$391.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.