ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 900,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,680,976 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $21.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 58.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

