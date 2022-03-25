Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $544.75

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $544.75 and last traded at $548.18, with a volume of 47406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.32.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
