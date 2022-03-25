Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $544.75

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $544.75 and last traded at $548.18, with a volume of 47406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

