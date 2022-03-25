Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Increases By 820.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY remained flat at $$61.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509. ASX has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

Get ASX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.7819 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.