Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.
ALIZY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. 215,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.85.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
