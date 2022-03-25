Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 9,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
