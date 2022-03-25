Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 9,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

