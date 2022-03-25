J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,779 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. 5,858,535 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

