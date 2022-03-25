Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,416. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

