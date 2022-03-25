Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $12.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,001.09. 502,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $890.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

