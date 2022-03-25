LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LHC Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in LHC Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LHC Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LHC Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

