NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 177,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,105,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

